Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

VET stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Tobam grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 75,686 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,237,299,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

