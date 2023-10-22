Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $1.00. Truist Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. 1,520,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,864,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $602.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 15,135.24% and a negative return on equity of 121.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

