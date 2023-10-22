Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.26. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Virtu Financial by 19.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

