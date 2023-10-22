Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Visa by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 72,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

