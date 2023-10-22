WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 20,001 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

