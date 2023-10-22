Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.