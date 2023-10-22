Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 7,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,158,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 108.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.00 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

