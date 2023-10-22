Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

