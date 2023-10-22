Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $9.93 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $541.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.32.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.75 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

