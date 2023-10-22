Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,443,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,328,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,253,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $45.73 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

