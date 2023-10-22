Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $600.35 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $354.97 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.