Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
