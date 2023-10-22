Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $59,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

ADI stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.