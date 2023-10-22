Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 100,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $142.90 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

