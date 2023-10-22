Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $64.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.