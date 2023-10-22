Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 34.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,073,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 445.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,222,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 998,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $25,797,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

