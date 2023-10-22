Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

