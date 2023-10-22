Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of WMC stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

