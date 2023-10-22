Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
Shares of WMC stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
