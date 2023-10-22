Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Weyco Group stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89. Weyco Group has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $28.95.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Weyco Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

