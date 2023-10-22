William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.91) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.94). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKTX. Raymond James upgraded Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Nkarta stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 395,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

