William L. Macias Sells 530 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider William L. Macias sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $19,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,396,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Immunovant Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.62. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $1,790,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $938,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 540.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

