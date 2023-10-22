Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.48 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.