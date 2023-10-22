Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

