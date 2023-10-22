Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) SVP Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Satish Ravella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Satish Ravella sold 804 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $6,906.36.

On Friday, October 6th, Satish Ravella sold 1,696 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $14,432.96.

On Monday, September 25th, Satish Ravella sold 1,479 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $11,595.36.

On Friday, September 15th, Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.38 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 50.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Zeta Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 273,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 425.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

