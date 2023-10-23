A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of A. O. Smith worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

