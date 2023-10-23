Addus HomeCare (ADUS) & Its Peers Critical Survey

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is one of 13 public companies in the “Home health care services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Addus HomeCare to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Addus HomeCare Competitors 49 343 560 16 2.56

Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus price target of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. As a group, “Home health care services” companies have a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Addus HomeCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus HomeCare’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Addus HomeCare and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $951.12 million $46.03 million 24.45 Addus HomeCare Competitors $1.93 billion -$46.45 million 170.79

Addus HomeCare’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Addus HomeCare. Addus HomeCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 5.39% 9.06% 6.21% Addus HomeCare Competitors -6.11% 59.62% 5.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.