adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) & Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Critical Survey

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares adidas and Forward Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get adidas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio adidas N/A N/A N/A $2.97 61.02 Forward Industries $41.42 million 0.18 -$1.38 million ($0.26) -2.81

adidas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than adidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.4% of adidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for adidas and Forward Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares adidas and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries -6.33% -45.90% -12.46%

Summary

adidas beats Forward Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture, such as desks and side tables, as well as hot tubs and various other products through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.