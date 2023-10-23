Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Head to Head Comparison

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% -0.81% Five9 -10.12% -17.08% -4.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A Five9 $848.01 million 5.12 -$94.65 million ($1.20) -50.08

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 0 4 14 0 2.78

Five9 has a consensus price target of $83.82, suggesting a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Five9’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

Five9 beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its platform allows to manage and optimize customer interactions across voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile channels directly or through its application programming interfaces. The company serves customers in various industries, such as banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, retail, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

