Aion (AION) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $200.39 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

