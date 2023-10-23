Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,522 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.29% of Alerus Financial worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 918.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.61. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRS. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alerus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.