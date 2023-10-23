Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amedisys Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,324.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amedisys
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
