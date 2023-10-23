American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.33.

AXP stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

