Analyzing ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ANTA Sports Products and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANTA Sports Products 0 0 2 0 3.00 Peloton Interactive 4 15 8 0 2.15

Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $10.41, indicating a potential upside of 115.00%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of ANTA Sports Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A $14.92 19.51 Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.62 -$1.26 billion ($3.65) -1.33

ANTA Sports Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -45.05% -686.29% -34.41%

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

