Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) versus Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Critical Comparison

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Moelis & Company 4.62% 12.45% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Moelis & Company 4 1 0 0 1.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Applied Digital and Moelis & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 213.43%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $35.60, suggesting a potential downside of 12.85%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 9.00 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -8.69 Moelis & Company $985.30 million 2.95 $150.35 million $0.53 77.08

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moelis & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Applied Digital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company serves its clients in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It has strategic alliances in Mexico with Alfaro, Dávila y Scherer, S.C.; and in Australia with MA Financial Group Limited. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

