Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 817,200 shares of company stock worth $24,468,974. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

