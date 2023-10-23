Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $221.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.35. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.