Ark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.18 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Ark has a market cap of $78.14 million and $7.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001850 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002929 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,428,978 coins and its circulating supply is 176,428,862 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

