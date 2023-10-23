Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.