Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 337 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

