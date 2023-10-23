Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 46,621 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FBIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $57.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.