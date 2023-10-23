Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $88.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

