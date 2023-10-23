Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.59 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

