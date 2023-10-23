Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $310.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.02 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

