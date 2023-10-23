Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,738 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Construction Partners worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Construction Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

