Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 203,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $41.70 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

