Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $145.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $153.90.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

