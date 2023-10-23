Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (AIOSF) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) is one of 79 public companies in the “Entertainment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación 0 0 0 0 N/A Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Competitors 112 619 1280 8 2.59

As a group, “Entertainment” companies have a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A 13.88 Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Competitors $1.39 billion $37.70 million -63.51

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of shares of all “Entertainment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Entertainment” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 23.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación N/A N/A N/A Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Competitors 56.47% -5.39% -0.35%

Summary

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación competitors beat Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business. It is also operates Atresplayer, a video on demand platform; and Sociedad de Distribución Digital Sonora de Entretenimiento S.L., an audio on demand platform. The company operates under the Antena 3, La Sexta, Onda Cero, and Europa FM, as well as Mega and Atreseries, and Melodía FM brands. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT; marketing; audiovisual product documentation management; radio broadcasting; and funeral services. The company was formerly known as Antena 3 de Televisión, S.A. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

