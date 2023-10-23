Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Autoliv Trading Up 7.0 %

ALV opened at $96.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

