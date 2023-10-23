Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $231.79 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $231.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $9.98 or 0.00032711 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,364,154 coins and its circulating supply is 354,987,974 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

