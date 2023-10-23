Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

