Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

In related news, Director Anahaita N. Kotval bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.35 per share, for a total transaction of $68,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Anahaita N. Kotval purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $68,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,553.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,266 shares of company stock worth $88,704. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

